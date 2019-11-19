Remaining patients at the University of Virginia Medical Center injured in a Sunday crash on Interstate 64 on Afton Mountain are each improving.
University of Virginia spokesman Eric Swensen said Tuesday morning that three patients are in good condition and one is in fair condition.
Heavy fog and icy road conditions on the mountain sent about 30 people to area hospitals when an eastbound tractor-trailer loaded with mail slid out of control on I-64 about 4:37 a.m. Sunday and was struck by a Troy-based tour bus.
No charges were filed connected to the incident.
