An anonymous reporting system is now open to all middle and high schools in the Albemarle County school division.
Through the app, students can report in real-time threatening, abusive or unsafe behavior, as well as other issues. The safety system is intended to supplement existing resources for reporting concerns or seeking help.
The system, Anonymous Alerts, was piloted at Western Albemarle High School for a month at the end of last school year. Officials said the pilot went well and demonstrated that students were eager to share their concerns, according to a news release announcing the division-wide implementation.
“They raised issues that had not previously been discussed with the school’s administrators, so that certainly was helpful,” said Nicholas King, the division’s director of student services. “In fact, every report we received had useful information. We were pleased with the system’s rollout.”
Students can file in one of nine categories, such as bullying, possession of banned substances, sexual harassment or assault, vandalism, theft, suicidal behavior, or expressions and threats made against a person or property, according to the release.
However, more than half of the 30 reports filed were categorized as "other," according to a breakdown from the school division. Four reports were filed under sexual harassment or assault and three filed under drugs or alcohol.
Before Anonymous Alerts was implemented, students did not have a way to make anonymous and real-time reports. They could — and still can — make in-person reports to school staff or report issues in the annual school climate survey. In 2018, 17% of Albemarle high-schoolers said they were bullied at least once in the past school year.
The division spent about $7,500 to purchase Anonymous Alerts. More than 5,000 schools across the country have partnered with Anonymous Alerts, according to the company.
Links to the reporting system are available on the division’s website and on the individual homepages for 10 schools. Students, parents, staff and community members can make reports.
School principals automatically receive reports. Depending on the nature of the report, the school counselor or the division’s school safety officer will receive a copy. The person making the report also has the option to have an online conversation with an administrator while remaining anonymous or to schedule an in-person meeting.
“Overall, the system met our highest expectations,” King said. “It strengthened our belief that an anonymous reporting system can add value to our team-based approach to school safety. We want everyone to be a contributor to maintaining a respectful, nurturing environment in our schools, both through their own behavior and in enabling us to make positive changes when necessary.”
The app is available for free download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.
