A proposed rezoning along Rio Road has been deferred to address concerns from the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
Developer Nicole Scro has proposed between 16 and 46 residential units at 999 Rio Road, with a mixture of apartments, small houses and a commercial space.
Project engineer Justin Shimp asked for the deferral to look at an all-residential option after board members expressed concerns about the commercial aspect of the project, among other things.
“I can’t say if we can come up with a solution that works, but we would welcome the opportunity to at least try,” he said.
The proposed rezoning was to change the current R-4 zoning — which would allow seven units without legislative approval or a possible 11 units with a bonus factor, such as affordable housing — to Neighborhood Model District, with between eight to 24 units per acre and a maximum of 10,000 nonresidential square footage.
“When and where we approve these when we have 5% limited growth area, we have to be so careful and selective about how we use our growth area because we’re limited in space,” said Board Chair Ned Gallaway, who represents the Rio District, where the proposed rezoning is located. “If we allow things to just go up because we say it’s in the [Comprehensive] Plan and rubberstamp it for that reason, we’re going to have a growth area that doesn’t work very well.”
In Albemarle’s Places29 Master Plan, which is part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the property is shown on the future land use map as Urban Density Residential, which recommends density of between six and 34 units per acre.
The Comprehensive Plan is the county’s guiding document for its long-term vision for land use and resource protection, and includes master plans for the designated development areas of the county. County staff and the Board of Supervisors look to the Comprehensive Plan as part of the rezoning process.
The Comprehensive Plan includes a county policy to maintain 95% of Albemarle as rural land and use 5% of the county for growth. This proposed rezoning is in the 5% for growth.
Traffic issues have been a large concern for nearby residents, and Adam Moore, an engineer with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Charlottesville residency, and county transportation planner Kevin McDermott spoke about the Rio Road and Belvedere Boulevard intersection. This proposed project would have two entrances onto Belvedere Boulevard.
In June, the Albemarle County Planning Commission voted, 4-1, to recommend the 999 Rio Road project. Commissioners Bruce Dotson and Pam Riley were absent.
Dotson, who represents the Rio District on the commission, sent a letter to Gallaway that said he would have voted against the project if he was at the meeting.
“Had I been there, my reasoning may or may not have had any influence on how the other PC members voted,” Dotson said in the letter. “I favor the developer filing a different application for a strictly residential development.”
Since the Planning Commission meeting, the developer added a provision that 15% of the units will be developed, or priced such that households at or below 80% of the area median income can afford them. The area median income, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is $89,400.
On Wednesday, many residents from Dunlora, a development near 999 Rio Road, spoke out against the project, citing concerns about traffic and the character of the neighborhood. Only one Dunlora resident spoke in favor of the project, citing the need for housing in the area.
Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said she has a problem with a comment from the developer that the Comprehensive Plan says this development is fine, because the plan is also concerned about the quality of life in the growth area.
“Our growth areas will fail completely if we make them so densely populated, like a can of sardines, that nobody wants to live there,” she said.
Supervisor Rick Randolph said he was concerned about the location of this proposed development and the commercial aspect.
“I just think it’s too much, too ambitious, in too small a space, and therefore I will oppose the application,” he said.
Supervisor Diantha McKeel said she would like to see a smaller commercial area, but she supported the project overall.
“At the end of the day, I’m looking at affordable housing and the lack of affordable housing,” she said.
