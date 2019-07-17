A proposed rezoning in Albemarle County for a mixed-use building and storage unit facility along Rio Road has been deferred.
The county Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night voted, 4-1, to defer the proposed rezoning, which would affect land covered by the Rio-29 Small Area Plan, to its mid-August meeting at the earliest.
The developer was proposing to first build the storage unit building — which will be toward the back of the site at 664 W. Rio Road — and the front, mixed-use building second.
Most of the board members were mainly concerned about the lack of a requirement for the front mixed-use building to be built.
Board Chair Ned Gallaway, who was generally supportive of the rezoning overall, said it was a risk to not put a requirement for the front building into the rezoning.
“It does scare me that that building in the front doesn’t get built, because it is critical in this small area plan that a building like that — that provides both residential and the mixed uses that we were looking for — happens,” he said. “That has to happen.”
J. Richard Garlick, with developer Greenscape Development Partners, said his concerns revolved around financing, adding that there will inevitably be a recession.
“If it times right in the middle of the project and there are stiff consequences to timing it, we’re going to be in trouble,” he said.
Supervisor Norman Dill, who cast the lone dissenting vote, wanted to approve the rezoning.
“If we don’t have the confidence that they’re going to build a building there, it doesn’t show much confidence in our whole plan, that we’re going to have infill development, that we’re going to have commercial development in that area,” he said, referring to the small area plan.
In March 2018, ahead of an anticipated amendment to the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the board approved a priority review process for developers or property owners pursuing a Neighborhood Model District rezoning on property within the limits of the Rio-29 Small Area Plan that meets certain requirements.
The proposal that was deferred Wednesday was submitted under the expedited review process and is proposed to rezone the 3.3-acre area from Commercial to Neighborhood Model District.
“This is the first application that I’m aware of that comes forward and tries to meet that challenge,” Gallaway said. “That doesn’t mean that I’m completely satisfied with every single item of it, and I’m heightened in my concern because it is the first project to come forward and it will be precedent-setting for other projects that could come.”
After a Planning Commission work session and a public hearing, the developer had made changes, including adding a landscaping requirement if the front building wasn’t built within a year of the back building.
Ultimately, Supervisor Ann H. Mallek suggested the idea to require a bonding of the project to make sure the front building is built. County Attorney Greg Kamptner said county staff will discuss other options with the developer as well to add the front building as a requirement.