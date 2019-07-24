Former Charlottesville Clerk of Council/Chief of Staff Paige Rice pleaded guilty to lesser charges in her felony embezzlement case on Wednesday.
Rice pleaded guilty to misdemeanor embezzlement in Charlottesville Circuit Court.
Rice was sentenced to a sentence of six months, which was suspended.
Prosecutors alleged that Rice kept an Apple Watch and an iPhone X after her last official day on Oct. 5. She faced up to 20 years in prison.
Rice was the only employee to have a city-issued Apple Watch and had the sole authority to approve and purchase the devices.
Rice was indicted on June 7 and turned herself into the court the following week.
She purchased the watch and phone in December 2017, according to city officials.
All oversight of the Clerk of Council office comes from City Council. According to the job description, the position reports to City Council and is supervised by the mayor and vice mayor.
It’s unclear to what extent the council is involved in the day-to-day administrative duties of the office as councilors have declined comment on the case.
Rice, who joined the city as clerk of council in 2010, tendered her resignation on Sept. 12 over salary disputes. She wanted a higher pay than was provided when her job title was expanded to include chief of staff.
Her salary rose from $72,842 to $98,328 with the expanded role, which came after then-City Manager Maurice Jones’ contract was not renewed amid ongoing discussions on council about the city’s form of governance.
Rice worked until Sept. 21 and then used her remaining time off before leaving on Oct. 5. City spokesman Brian Wheeler was appointed interim clerk on Oct. 1.
After her employment with the city ended, she joined the Focused Ultrasound Foundation as chief of staff, according to the group’s website.
Rice isn’t the first city official to be indicted on embezzlement charges.
In 2013, former Charlottesville Registrar Sheri Iachetta and former Electoral Board member Stephanie Commander were indicted on multiple charges of embezzlement and misusing public funds.
Iachetta and Commander used city tax money to cover more than $7,000 in bills for city-issued cellphones for Iachetta’s husband, Pat Owen, and Commander, neither of whom held positions with the city at the time the charges accumulated, police said.
Both accepted plea agreements and received 90-day suspended sentences but were required to perform 200 hours of community service.