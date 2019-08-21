U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman visited Castle Hill Gaming in Albemarle County Wednesday as part of a tour of businesses in the 5th District.
Castle Hill Gaming, which operates in four states, designs class II and class III games, which are classified in the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act as the game of chance commonly known as bingo, and all forms of games that are not class I or class II, respectively. Class I games are social games for prizes of minimal value or gaming as part of tribal events.
The company also creates historical horse racing games. Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation into law that allows the machines in Virginia, though none of Castle Hill's machines operates in the commonwealth.
Arthur Watson, CEO of Castle Hill Gaming, led Riggleman on a tour of their Albemarle facility, located along U.S. 29. At their facility, Watson said games are created and tested before being sent out to the four states Castle Hill operates in. Virginia is not one of those states, though Watson said he has spoken to local delegates and state senators about legislation that would allow them to expand distribution of their machines into the commonwealth.
Riggleman, R-5th, said he planned to visit about a dozen businesses this week and learn about the issues facing them. As a co-owner of the Nelson County-based Silverback Distillery, he said small businesses and start-ups in particular have drawn his attention.
“That’s where I came from — small business and entrepreneurship — so I’m always interested to see how things are going and whether people are being impacted negatively or positively and how I can help,” he said. “Everything for me is about entrepreneurship right now and what I can do to help based on legislation.”
Over the course of his district-wide business tour this week, Riggleman said some of the most interesting conversations he had have revolved around H-2A — the program that allows employers to bring foreign nationals to the U.S. to fill temporary agricultural jobs.
Riggleman said small business owners in the district have told him that, despite ample job openings, they’re having a hard time finding workers. As the populations of some Virginia counties continue to decline, Riggleman said he would like to see immigration streamlined to allow for more workers to come to the U.S.
“I don’t think anybody has all the answers and I think that’s why you see all this polarization on the issue. But I think you can secure the border based on real principles: [infrastructure, personnel and technology],” he said. “And on the flipside, I think you can streamline immigration by writing the laws a little bit better so that we can help with labor.”
Though some businesses in the 5th District may be having a difficult time filling jobs, Castle Hill recently announced it is investing $1.3 million to expand its corporate headquarters in Albemarle County and will receive funding from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program to support the hiring and training of 106 new employees.
In June, Watson said the company had 55 employees, with about 25 of those in the Charlottesville area.
Next year, the General Assembly is expected to consider whether to expand casino gambling and other forms of gaming in Virginia under a compromise approved by legislators this year in the face of a determined push by a handful of economically challenged localities and other casino backers.
Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, the commission’s chairman and a principal author of the gambling compromise, has made clear that he prefers to limit the study to the five localities specified in the legislation: Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond.
Recently, the Virginia Lottery has raised concerns about unregulated gambling machines, pointing specifically to game-manufacturer Queen of Virginia’s “skill machines.”
Last month, Queen of Virginia filed a lawsuit against Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania following his decision that their machines violate state code.
Queen of Virginia has argued that its machines fit into state code because their games, which resemble slot machines, require a degree of skill and are not wholly based on chance.
Castle Hill Gaming does not manufacture or distribute skill machines, which are sometimes referred to as “gray machines” by games manufacturers.