Residents continued to express concerns about traffic and increased density at a third community meeting for proposed apartments at the intersection of the John W. Warner Parkway and Rio Road in Albemarle County.
About 45 community members attended the meeting at the County Office Building on Thursday night, which was part of the Places 29 Rio Community Advisory Committee’s July meeting.
Kotarides Developers, a Virginia Beach company under contract to develop the 27-acre site, has submitted a rezoning application to go from the current R-4 zoning to Planned Residential Development.
In Albemarle’s Places29 Master Plan, which is part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the Parkway Place property is shown on the future land use map as mostly urban density residential, which recommends density of between six and 34 units per acre. The Master Plan was last updated around 2010.
“The future land use plan is a recommendation, where if a property owner wanted to go through this rezoning process, it lays out the land uses that should occur,” said county planner Cameron Langille.
The Comprehensive Plan is the county’s guiding document for its long-term vision for land use and resource protection, and includes master plans for the designated development areas of the county. County staff and the Board of Supervisors look to the Comprehensive Plan as part of the rezoning process.
Places29 Rio CAC member Martin Meth said the committee wants to propose a resolution to the Board of Supervisors asking it to update the area’s Master Plan. He said one of the reasons he thinks the plan should be updated is because of the Rio-29 Small Area Plan, which was approved late last year.
“The Small Area Plan contains places for multi-family housing, which is where, I think, ... buildings such as what is being proposed would really reside, because that's meant to be an urban area, where [there can be] walking and less impact on some of the resources like transportation,” he said.
The developer also is proposing to make changes to Rio Road near the intersection of the John W. Warner Parkway, including adding a median acceleration lane and extending the left-turn lanes.
Intersection improvements at Rio and the parkway previously were not ranked
on the county’s transportation priority list, but the project was added and now ranks 14th
. Improvements at the Belvedere Boulevard-Rio intersection also were not ranked previously, but that project was added and is now ranked 17th.
A portion of the property also is marked in the Master Plan for a neighborhood retail center, and the developer is proposing to make a trailhead, to include parking, with public access to the nearby Rivanna Trail.
At Thursday's meeting, one community member asked about the impact of the development on the school system.
Pete Kotarides said they did an analysis and looked at other similar apartment developments in the area, and they are estimating that about 20 students would live in Parkway Place.
“We've limited the number of three-bedroom apartments to about 24, which is less than 10% of the total,” he said.
County staff members have not finished their review of the application. At the earliest, the project could go before the Planning Commission in September, and then would go on to the Board of Supervisors. Because the project is in an entrance corridor, it would need to go through the Architectural Review Board, as well.