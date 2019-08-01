The road is open but the way may be a bit bumpy.
Virginia Department of Transportation repair crews have finished replacing seven pipes at the intersection of Routes 53 and 20 in Albemarle County.
The road is open to traffic after construction, which started Monday, created traffic tie-ups and sent motorists searching for alternative routes home.
But VDOT officials said motorists should expect a bumpy riding surface, as the asphalt patches over the piping are temporary.
Drivers can expect repair crews to return in the coming weeks to smooth the road. That work will be announced once it has been scheduled, officials said.