Nocturnal drivers planning to roll on Route 53 near Route 20 in Albemarle County are going to have to go around, as Virginia Department of Transportation crews finish repaving roadway where they recently replaced seven pipes.
Route 53 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly between Monday and Aug. 8. If the weather cooperates, the pavement should be smoothed and driveable by 6 a.m. Aug. 9, officials said.
Route 53 will be closed nightly between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop while crews mill and pave the road.
Travelers are advised to follow the VDOT-posted detour. Drivers headed toward Charlottesville will take Milton Road to North Milton Road to U.S. 250 to Interstate 64 to southbound Route 20 and then back to Route 53.
Motorists driving away from town will reverse the detour.
Those needing to access points along the closure will be directed to alternate routes to get around the closure.