The public may now use a small portion of the front lawn of Albemarle County’s McIntire Road office building to gather and express themselves.
On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors adopted revised rules for public use of the county office buildings on McIntire Road and Fifth Street Extended and their grounds, which opened the properties up for “expressive activity.”
The rules would replace the current policy on community use of county facilities, which was adopted in 1982 and has been amended multiple times. County Attorney Greg Kamptner said the changes were to address gaps and provide clear and comprehensive rules.
“We also recognize that particularly since August 2017, we are in different times,” he added.
The previous rules did not allow the public to use any portion of the front lawn for First Amendment activities. The new rules allow about 15,000 square feet along the frontage McIntire Road and Preston Avenue for what county documents refer to as “expressive activity.”
Two submitted letters questioned many of the restrictions on the public’s use of the grounds.
“The fundamental flaw in the county’s current proposal is that it assumes that merely seeing demonstrators and/or hearing their message is the same as physically impeding or obstructing a pedestrian entering the COB,” stated a letter from Joshua Wheeler with the Free Speech Clinic at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.
Another letter from Bill Tucker on behalf of Indivisible Charlottesville said the group believes that the rules impermissibly restrict speech in the front lawn and that the county’s definition of “expressive activity” is problematic. That definition was changed in the rules that were approved Wednesday.
“Indivisible remains open to working collaboratively with the county to ensure that its citizens are provided with their rights to free speech on county grounds,” the letter stated.
Kamptner said he was still evaluating the front steps and landing plaza, visitor entrance area and internal sidewalks and might allow them to be opened as well. He said he will bring the issue back before the board in December, but couldn’t guarantee that there would be any changes.
Supervisor Liz Palmer said she hopes Kamptner will find a way to leave the front steps and landing plaza open.
“I think there aren’t a lot of public spaces for people to do what they need to do. and we want people and citizens to engage, we want people to run for election, we want all sorts of things to happen,” she said.
Rules for the county parking lots on McIntire are proposed to stay mostly the same. Only the lower parking lot would be open for general public use from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. during the week, except during meetings of the Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission and the School Board. The lot will remain open from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on weekends.
Changes also were made to public use of the inside of the building.
Lane Auditorium and other rooms will be open for general access when a public body is conducting a public meeting in that room. The policy states that any person attending the meeting may engage in “expressive activity” where the public meeting is held if “it does not actually disrupt the public meeting.”
The Lane Auditorium lobby, hallways, department offices, stairs, elevators and bathrooms all are be open for “selective access,” but would be considered “nonpublic forums.”
Three additional changes were added Wednesday — authorizing the county executive to designate authority to security guards to ask a person to leave the building, authorizing the county executive to make other rooms available if they do not conflict with county use and prohibiting “third party” drones from flying at both county office buildings.
The board also approved changes to the county code to expressly state that the county executive, or their designee, is the “person in charge” in disorderly-conduct situations and the “person lawfully in charge of the property” in trespass situations.
During afternoon open public comment, Patrick Jackson, who said he was a member of the steering committee for Indivisible Charlottesville, said the changes were On the proposed rules are “certainly an improvement” over the current policy, which he called “blatantly unconstitutional.”
“However, they don’t go nearly far enough in protecting the first amendment rights of citizens of this county,” he said.
In the evening public comment period, Kat Maybury with Indivisible Charlottesville spoke about two past rallies of the group and why they went to the COB.
“We kind of felt this was a civic space, the grass belonged to all of us and that keeping completely off was a little odd,” she said.
Maybury read from the two letters Kamptner received, specifically focusing on a point that said the new rules divide the front line into three zones and apply “different restrictions on expressive activity without justification.”
Matthew Christensen, an Albemarle resident and local activist, spoke about the new policy in light of what happened at an August 2018 school board meeting where six people were arrested.
“Your constituents often feel unheard,” he said. “They feel that their voices don’t matter. I can’t express to you how difficult it is to express ourselves when we are in fear of being arrested or sent to the hospital by police.”
He said civic engagement is important to board members, since they ran for office.
“I believe that you do want to do the right thing, and you do want to progress things as well as you possibly can and hear from your constituents,” Christensen said. “I really encourage you not to restrict that in any further way.”
