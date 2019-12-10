Today's donations
» Marion Gaskins, $50
» By Wendy and Chip, in memory of Earl and Margie Glassgo, $50
» Daniel and Elizabeth Kvetko, $250
» Marjorie and Michael Rein, $100
» Mary Ropka and John Philbrick, $51.28
» In memory of the Rev. Gloria Berberich, $51.28
» In honor of Richard Jesse Snook, our grandson, $100
» In loving memory of Margaret Julia Germino, $65
» In gratitude for the staff of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, $307.69
Today’s total: $1,025.25
Running total: $40,268.47
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $134,731.53
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.