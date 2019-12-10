SantaFund logo 2019-20

Today's donations

» Marion Gaskins, $50

» By Wendy and Chip, in memory of Earl and Margie Glassgo, $50

» Daniel and Elizabeth Kvetko, $250

» Marjorie and Michael Rein, $100

» Mary Ropka and John Philbrick, $51.28

» In memory of the Rev. Gloria Berberich, $51.28

» In honor of Richard Jesse Snook, our grandson, $100

» In loving memory of Margaret Julia Germino, $65

» In gratitude for the staff of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, $307.69

Today’s total: $1,025.25

Running total: $40,268.47

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $134,731.53

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments