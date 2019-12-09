Contributions to the Santa Fund are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
» To honor the memory of Anne Spence by Peppy Linden, $50
» Anonymous, $100
» John and Carolyn Rosenblum, $100
» Kathy Richardson, $100
» Alan and Carol Long, $50
» Susan and Peter Wurzer, $1,000
» Terry Atwater, $50
» In memory of Janet, $100
» In honor of Erik, Kalle, Anders and Jack, $150
» In loving memory of Grandpa Ernie, $250
» Jared, Dylan and Brenden, $50
» Martin Burton, $100
» In loving memory of Becky Sprouse, Barbara Ripley, Peggy Marks, Marie Morris, $30
» Remembering Daddy, Ma and Wilson, $125
» Andy and Peggy Beath, $200
Today’s total: $2,455
Running total: $39,243.22
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $135,756.78
