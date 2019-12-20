Santa Fund logo 2019-20

The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» Anonymous, $700

» In appreciation of Clay Sisk for his weekly presentation to the Apple/Mac Users Group at The Center, $200

» In memory of J.T. and Helen Graves and Jay Graves, $100

» In memory of Snoopy, Mom and Dad, $75

» Anonymous, $1,000

» In memory of Emily, Adrien and Wayne, $150

» In loving memory of Hazel Baird Dameron Melton, $50

» Ron and Linda Burton, $200

» In memory of Maude and Clarence Mayo and Robert August, $200

» M, L, S, TR, C, A and Baby L, $100

» In remembrance and honor of our wonderful friend, Pat "Big Cat" McCauley. We will always cherish your many years of friendship. We still miss you! The Quick and Wooten families, $102.56

» Charlottesville Investment Club, $1,000

» Robert and Joan Smith, $500

» The value of a gift is not measured by its dollar value, $100

» Marilyn and Reuben Rainey, $50

Today’s total: $4,527.56

Running total: $71,780.69

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $103,219.31

