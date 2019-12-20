The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» Anonymous, $700
» In appreciation of Clay Sisk for his weekly presentation to the Apple/Mac Users Group at The Center, $200
» In memory of J.T. and Helen Graves and Jay Graves, $100
» In memory of Snoopy, Mom and Dad, $75
» Anonymous, $1,000
» In memory of Emily, Adrien and Wayne, $150
» In loving memory of Hazel Baird Dameron Melton, $50
» Ron and Linda Burton, $200
» In memory of Maude and Clarence Mayo and Robert August, $200
» M, L, S, TR, C, A and Baby L, $100
» In remembrance and honor of our wonderful friend, Pat "Big Cat" McCauley. We will always cherish your many years of friendship. We still miss you! The Quick and Wooten families, $102.56
» Charlottesville Investment Club, $1,000
» Robert and Joan Smith, $500
» The value of a gift is not measured by its dollar value, $100
» Marilyn and Reuben Rainey, $50
Today’s total: $4,527.56
Running total: $71,780.69
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $103,219.31
