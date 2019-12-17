Santa Fund logo 2019-20

Contributions to the Santa Fund are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY's DONATIONS

» In honor of and thanks to the nurses and providers at the UVa Children's Hospital: 7W, 7C, 7N, PICU, NICU, SAS, PACU, ED, VOPSC, Main OR, Battle Clinic, $282.05

» Jim and Kris Campbell in memory of our parents, $153.84

» In memory of Jack, Mamma, Daddy, Al, Aunt Judy and Uncle OW, $102.56

» In honor of Tom Schildwachter, love Shuggie and Family, $100

» Merry Christmas, GJo! We love you! Reid, Sean and Molly, $25.64

» Vaden and Ginny Shields, $102.56

» Anonymous, $153.84

» Tiger and Catnip, $51.28

» Merry Christmas and love to Henry and Vale, $100

» FMC, $100

» Anonymous, $200

» Murray the K, $30

» In loving memory of Irma Smith, $51.28

» Merry Christmas Santa! From Gus, Purri LT and Captain Courage, also Counter Jumper Honor, $80

» In memory of Robert N. Standish, the Standish Family Foundation, $1,000

» Mary McKinley, $100

» In memory of Audrey Atwood and Jackie Hall, $50

» From Percy in memory of Samira, $50

» David and Nancy Ross, $100

» In memory of Lucian, Virginia and Ricky Scruggs, $100

» Steve Harvey, $50

Today’s total: $2983.05

Running total: $61,158.03

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $113,841.97

