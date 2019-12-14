Santa Fund logo 2019-20

» Harold Taylor, $1000

» Vesta Lee Gordon, $1,000

» In memory of C.R. and Vallie Moore, $102.56

» Arthur and Beverly Kirsch, $102.56

» Jackie Lichtman, $205.12

» In memory of Ron Lavis, $51.28

» In memory of Will, Mary, Jean and Tim, $102.56

» In memory of Barbara Anderson and Herbert Black, $102.56

» In honor of Virginia Germino, who deserves it. Love Judith and David, $100

» Debbie and David Stone, $102.56

» In memory of Grandpa Ernie, with love from Texas, $102.56

» In memory of Chyler Ebersold, with love from Texas, $102.56

» In memory of Bill Dettor, Jimmy Williams, Jim Price, "Buddy" LaTron, $100

» In memory of Anne C. Strickler, $250

Today’s total: $3,758.36

Running total: $52,559.86

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $122,440.14

