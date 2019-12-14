» Harold Taylor, $1000
» Vesta Lee Gordon, $1,000
» In memory of C.R. and Vallie Moore, $102.56
» Arthur and Beverly Kirsch, $102.56
» Jackie Lichtman, $205.12
» In memory of Ron Lavis, $51.28
» In memory of Will, Mary, Jean and Tim, $102.56
» In memory of Barbara Anderson and Herbert Black, $102.56
» In honor of Virginia Germino, who deserves it. Love Judith and David, $100
» Debbie and David Stone, $102.56
» In memory of Grandpa Ernie, with love from Texas, $102.56
» In memory of Chyler Ebersold, with love from Texas, $102.56
» In memory of Bill Dettor, Jimmy Williams, Jim Price, "Buddy" LaTron, $100
» In memory of Anne C. Strickler, $250
Today’s total: $3,758.36
Running total: $52,559.86
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $122,440.14
