The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
It is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in a partnership with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» Steven and Martha Reilly, $50
» With love and in honor of our grandsons — Owen, Carson, Miles and Graham — Bev and Carolyn Butler, $100
» Ellen Bouton, $150
» In loving memory of Roy and Ginny Haney, $102.56
» In memory of Donnie Garrison, $35
» Bankers Insurance LLC, in memory of Bruce Cabell, $525
» In memory of Ray and Frances Ballard, $256.41
» In gratitude for my beloved grandchildren, Casey, Seth, Noah and Sophia, $102.56
» In loving memory of dear John Allan James, $205.12
» In honor of Robert Mueller and Adam Schiff, $102.56
» In memory of my parents, Rose and Al Bowker, $25.64
» In memory of Polly, $205.12
» In honor of Chris, Thomas and Caroline, $76.92
» Maj. Gen. and Mrs. Dan Dick, $102.56
» Jackson and Nora Lawson, $256.41
» Salvatore DiPietro, $25.64
» Anonymous, $256.41
» Gary and Mary Lambert, $25
Today’s total: $2,602.91
Running total: $22,819.06
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $152,180.94
