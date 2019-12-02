SantaFund logo 2019-20

The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» In memory of Mist, Skye, Belle and Luna, $1,200

» In memory of Tommy Ray, $300

» Robert and Sandra Finley, $150

» Robert Bohnke, $170

» Holy Cross Episcopal Church, $500

» Women of New Bethel UMC, $35

» Alexandra Summers Fund, $250

» Anonymous, Orange County, $49.01

» J + N, $800

Today’s total: $3,454.01

Running total: $20,216.15

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $154,783.85

