Today's donations
» In honor of Jesus, $51.51
» In memory of Rick Sincere, $20
» In honor of James Beck, in memory of Christine Beck, $102.56
» In memory of D'Arcy and Deb, $100
» Gina Bull, $200
» In memory of Mac, Murn, Clyde and Virginia, $100
» Deborah Case, $250
» CACC Men's Class, $50
» George and Karen Emmitt, $100
» In memory of Mary and Will, $100
» In memory of our parents. From Alice and Wick, $200
» In memory of John Stokes, $50
» To honor teachers! $100
» Regina Healy, $250
» Pamela Hand and William Hueston, $250
» Elizabeth and William Kerner, $100
» In loving memory of Charles Long by Ann, Ferrell and Linda, $300
» In honor of Vonda and Mike Ogden and "Jazz", $153.84
» In honor of our grandchildren Haly, Chloe and Parker James! Jim and Linda Paschall MoMo PawPaw, $150
» Paul and Billie Jo Powell, $102.56
» In loving memory of mother and dad. Anonymous, $100
» In memory of Lee Webb by the Sachs Family, $100
» From Springtree Community, $100
Today’s total: $3,030.47
Running total: $43,298.94
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $131,701.06
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.