SantaFund logo 2019-20

Today's donations

» In honor of Jesus, $51.51

» In memory of Rick Sincere, $20

» In honor of James Beck, in memory of Christine Beck, $102.56

» In memory of D'Arcy and Deb, $100

» Gina Bull, $200

» In memory of Mac, Murn, Clyde and Virginia, $100

» Deborah Case, $250

» CACC Men's Class, $50

» George and Karen Emmitt, $100

» In memory of Mary and Will, $100

» In memory of our parents. From Alice and Wick, $200

» In memory of John Stokes, $50

» To honor teachers! $100

» Regina Healy, $250

» Pamela Hand and William Hueston, $250

» Elizabeth and William Kerner, $100

» In loving memory of Charles Long by Ann, Ferrell and Linda, $300

» In honor of Vonda and Mike Ogden and "Jazz", $153.84

» In honor of our grandchildren Haly, Chloe and Parker James! Jim and Linda Paschall MoMo PawPaw, $150

» Paul and Billie Jo Powell, $102.56

» In loving memory of mother and dad. Anonymous, $100

» In memory of Lee Webb by the Sachs Family, $100

» From Springtree Community, $100

Today’s total: $3,030.47

Running total: $43,298.94

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $131,701.06

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments