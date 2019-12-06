The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
» Mt. View Baptist Church, Welcome Hand Bible Class, $200
» Haviland Woman's Club, $200
» From Zoey and Bunny, in honor of John Redick and Joe Gieck, $500
» Daughters of Penelope Harmonia Chapter #366, $100
» To honor our parents, Mary, Gene, Liz and John, who loved Christmas, $200
» In memory of Hovey Dabney, $50
» In honor of Porter, Paige, Peter and Jack, $100
» Frank and Sue Friedman, $500
» In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Miller Jr., $25.64
» In memory of Ann and Jerry Harris, $230.76
» Nimrod Clark, $50
» In honor of the staff and volunteers of CASPCA, $25
» In loving memory of Patricia Jensen from Pat Cook, $25
Today’s total: $2,206.40
Running total: $31,871.58
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $143,128.42
