The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

» Mt. View Baptist Church, Welcome Hand Bible Class, $200

» Haviland Woman's Club, $200

» From Zoey and Bunny, in honor of John Redick and Joe Gieck, $500

» Daughters of Penelope Harmonia Chapter #366, $100

» To honor our parents, Mary, Gene, Liz and John, who loved Christmas, $200

» In memory of Hovey Dabney, $50

» In honor of Porter, Paige, Peter and Jack, $100

» Frank and Sue Friedman, $500

» In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Miller Jr., $25.64

» In memory of Ann and Jerry Harris, $230.76

» Nimrod Clark, $50

» In honor of the staff and volunteers of CASPCA, $25

» In loving memory of Patricia Jensen from Pat Cook, $25

Today’s total: $2,206.40

Running total: $31,871.58

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $143,128.42

 

