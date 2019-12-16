Santa Fund logo 2019-20

The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» Anonymous, $250

» Quad-C Management, $1,500

» Cove Garden Ruritan Club, $500

» Sons of American Legion Squadron 74, $100

» Gerry Kruger, $102.56

» Anonymous, $100

» William Stott, $102.56

Today’s total: $2,655.12

Running total: $58,174.98

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $116,825.02

