The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with the The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» In memory of Luther Gore, Alfred, Delores Elias, $100

» In loving memory of Mama, Daddy and Patty, $75

» In loving memory of Frank Morris from his favorite person, $75

» Anonymous, $50

» From George A., in honor of all the staff at Greenbrier Elementary School, $33.84

» John Hogan, $50

» Barbara Hogan, $50

» Anonymous, $200

» Barrie and Bruce Carveth, $30

» Jim and Betsy Greene, $1,000

Today’s total: $1,663.84

Running total: $6,348.84

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $168,651.16

