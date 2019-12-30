The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» Nancy and Robert Selden, $200
» In memory of Ajit Serasundera, $25
» In memory of Elsie Boyn, from Don and Marian Spano, $100
» In honor of our grandchildren: Jack, Sam, Will, Noah and Kate, $100
» Donald Van Hook, $100
» In memory of Will, Mary, Jean and Tim, $50
» In memory of Clyde Hamm, David Purvis and Bobby Shifflett, $50
» In memory of Kathleen Frede and our friends, $500
» David and Hope Warren, $50
» Hans and Edith Weber, $100
» TST Investments, $500
» Women of the Moose 731, $100
» In loving memory of my husband, Kenneth W. "Buddy" Worrell, and my parents and brother, Garland, Helen and C. Wilson Ayers, $200
» In memory of ESB, $50
» In memory of Gary and all our loved ones gone too early. The Bock Family, $230.76
» In loving memory of our sister, Kathleen and Richard, $100
» In thanksgiving for Muzz, Pud, Nancy, Lori, Tom, Morgan and Becca, $300
» William and Avis Brent, $100
» In memory of my parents, Willie and Bess Butler, from Roger Gene Butler, $51.28
» In memory of VeeVee, $307.69
» For the love of Henry J. Coates - best dog!, $102.56
» Cynthia and Alan Collier, $25
Today’s total: $3,342.29
Running total: $116,667.91
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $58,332.09
