Contributions to the Santa Fund are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» American Legion Post 74, $300
» Anonymous, $200
» In memory of Wally Bedell, $100
» In memory of Lappy and Zaz, $100
» In memory of musicians and gardeners whose spirits still enrich our lives, $500
» Bless the children and keep them safe. GAB, $100
» Celebrating Audrey's first Christmas, $100
» In memory of those who came before us, $100
» In memory of Merton and Mary Haskell, $100
» Donna Arehart and Gary Chovan, $250
» In memory of Martha, $50
» For Nelson County. Peyton and Carol, $250
» Lesslie Crowell, $100
» In memory of Laurie, $250
» In loving memory of my husband, Bill, and my son, Randy, from Betty, $100
» In loving memory of Bill Davis, Louise Davis, Randy Davis and Mike Baber. In honor of Betty Davis, $100
» Anonymous, $100
» Ebenezer UMC-Louisa, $200
» Children of Ebenezer UMC-Louisa, $50
Today’s total: $3,050
Running total: $105,606.06
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $69,393.94
