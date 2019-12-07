The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with the The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
» Everett and Paula Backe, $100
» Amy Melville and John Schroll, $100
» In memory of William. He loved Christmas, $200
» In honor of Whitley, Hasler, Hunter and Denver, $200
» Bob and Ginger Holub, $100
» Anonymous, $50
» Anonymous, $51.28
» Mildred Dean, $50
» In loving memory of Sandra J. Clark, $300
» In loving memory of Ray and Gladys Lang, $25.64
» Mary and Paul Legrand, $102.56
» Aileen Kelly, $100
» Jean Jones, $50
» Ham, my everything, $100
» In memory of Tiny and Mabel Haney and their Christmas lights, $250
» Anonymous, $50
» Michael Healless, $100
» Deb and Bob Holewinski, $51.28
» Deborah and Roscoe Howard, $100
» In loving memory of Nick Anninos, $100
Today’s total: $2,180.76
Running total: $34,052.34
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $140,947.66
