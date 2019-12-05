The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with the The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous, $102.56
Beau Bear and Brother Brad, $51.28
Anonymous, $50
In loving memory of Luther Fry from Terry Fry, $100
In honor of our grandsons: Teddy and Emmett, $200
In memory of Diane, John, Charles Seth, Julie, $100
In memory of Glennis Cook, $50
Mary and Kathleen Malone, $150
George and Martha Truxel, $2,000
Becky Williams and Liz Browne, $102.56
Anonymous, $51.28
Dear Family, $256.41
In loving memory of Tom. Given by Chris and Christine, $350
Today’s total: $3,564.09
Running total: $29,665.18
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $145,334.82
