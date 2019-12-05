SantaFund logo 2019-20

The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with the The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Anonymous, $102.56

Beau Bear and Brother Brad, $51.28

Anonymous, $50

In loving memory of Luther Fry from Terry Fry, $100

In honor of our grandsons: Teddy and Emmett, $200

In memory of Diane, John, Charles Seth, Julie, $100

In memory of Glennis Cook, $50

Mary and Kathleen Malone, $150

George and Martha Truxel, $2,000

Becky Williams and Liz Browne, $102.56

Anonymous, $51.28

Dear Family, $256.41

In loving memory of Tom. Given by Chris and Christine, $350

Today’s total: $3,564.09

Running total: $29,665.18

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $145,334.82

