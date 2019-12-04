The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
It is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in a partnership with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In loving memory of Mildred Garrison and Becky Sprouse, $100
Jacquie and John Pickering, $100
In memory of neighbors Chuck Tewksbury and Walt Blankenbaker from the Wellons Family, $250
In memory of Lee, Quinn and Herbie, $307.69
Buddy, $512.82
In honor of Robert Cook and in loving memory of Jackie Cook, Nick and Tulla Sakell and John Hancock. From the Sakell Family, $102.56
Rick and Barbara Febey, $51.28
Bankers Insurance, $525
In memory of Lucille Stephenson, Christine Kuiken and Nancy Fox by Men's Group of the Adult Sunday School Class Mt Plain Baptist Church, $125
In memory of Marie and Anna Mae, $250
In loving memory of Ray C. Hunt Jr. and our daughter, Laura Annette Hunt, $102.56
Don Detmer, $51.28
Scott Morton, $300
Ray and Phyllis Smith, $50
In honor of our Savior, $100
Bill and Marsha Herbert, $153.84
In honor of William Kent Purvis Jr. and Dr. Betsey Bennett Purvis, $100.
In memory of Mabel Taylor, Sammy Taylor, Charlie Taylor, Perk Taylor and Marion Taylor, $100
Today’s total: $3,282.03
Running total: $26,101.09
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $148,898.91
