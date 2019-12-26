The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» In honor of the staff at the Small Special Collections Library at the University of Virginia, $205.12
» Scott Morrill, $100
» Anonymous, $51.28
» Jennifer Gaden, $102.56
» Trevor and Justine Joscelyne, $500
» George A., $25.64
» Cheryl and Clarke Norman, $102.56
» Steve and Maria Heil, $102.56
» Chuck and Louise Ward, $51.28
» In honor of Rick and Peggy Carter, $25.64
» In honor of our grandchildren, Aino, Leo, Elli and Bodhi, $205.12
» In honor of Ann Tucker from Anne S., $50
» Anonymous, $25.64
» Martin and family, $51.28
» In loving memory of my siblings, Terrie Thurlow and Frank Anders, $51.28
» In memory of our Downey and Phipps Santas, with love from Steve and Trish, $102.56
» Anonymous, $102.56
» In loving memory of Ollie and Chubby - Sterling, Louise and Scotty, $102.56
» In memory of Julian King, who inspired students and teachers to be their best, $25.64
» Mrs. Haise and Mrs. Paduano's Pre-K class from First Presbyterian Church Preschool: Peyton, Eliza, Warner, Anna, Luke, Katie, William, Lyla, Nick, Layla, Beatrice, Max, Nathaniel, Lexie and Cole, $59.48
» In loving memory of Giles and Daphne Mendenhall, $51.28
» In memory of Worf, Didi, Watson, Daisy and Rick, $102.56
» In honor of Meemaw and DaddyHank. Love, Donna, Mandy and Chris, $102.56
» In loving memory of Theodore Caplow, $102.56
» From Margot and Phoebe Gilchrist for all the children, $102.56
» Anonymous, $50
» Regina and John McGovern, $100
» Peter and Monika Abramenko, $205.12
» Anonymous, $205.12
» In memory of Katherine C. Respess, $102.56
Today’s total: $3,167.08
Running total: $102,556.06
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $72,443.94
