SantaFund logo 2019-20

The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

» From the Eckenroth Family, $100.

» :) $50.

» Jamie, David & Gabe, $75.

» In memory of Fred Scarlata, $100.

» Jean Goeppinger, $100.

» In honor of Lydia Grace, $100.

» Celebrating eight wonderful grandchildren, Tyler, Emma, Peyton, Terrence Christopher, William, Matthew, Amanda and Natalie, $800.

» In memory of our parents George + Fran Frank + Doris, $100.

» Barbara and Jim McGrath, $100.

» In memory of Dotti Marturano, $50.

» In memory of Frank Morris, $100.

» M. Musser, $150.

» Memory of Red Hatters Helen Clarks, LaVerne Clements, Barbara Pleasants, $50.

» In loving memory of our grandson Ryan Halverson, $200.

» Memory of Rick Scruggs, $50.

» Memory of Ray + Gladys Lang, $50.

» Memory of Lucian + Virginia Scruggs, $50.

» In honor of our four lovely granddaughters: Holly, Hannah, Meg and Rachel, $100.

» Anonymous, $100.

Today’s total: $2,425.00

Running total: $48,801.50

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $126,198.50

