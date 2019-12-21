Contributions to the Santa Fund are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» In memory of Jean -"The Best Sister Ever," $1,000
» In loving memory of my wife, Patricia Porterfield Hart, RT from Robert R. Hart, $350
» In loving memory of our son, Capt. Randolph Porterfield Hart, U.S. Army, from Robert R. Hart, $350
» Meg and Paul Handelsman for their grandchildren, $200
» In honor of my two grandsons - Joshua P. Gibson and Matthew I. Gibson - from Nana, $200
» 20 South Productions, $200
» In memory of Peggy, Harold, Alex and Tom, $500
» On behalf of John and Alison R. Grieg, $50
» On behalf of Steve and Nancy Palm, $50
» Glenn and Kathy Gunser, $150
» For Bennett, Elsy, Cate and Daisy, $100
» In memory of Mary Gipson Harloux, $107.93
» From Daphne and John Elliot, $250
» In memory of Jim Weatherford, $50
» Anonymous, $25.64
» In loving memory of our dad, Harold Jefferson, $500
Today’s total: $4,083.57
Running total: $75,864.26
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $99,135.74
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.