The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
»In loving memory of Mannie F Cornell, Earl Moubry and Edward Moubry, given in loving memory of W.R. Patterson, $60
» In honor of Stirling Williamson from his grateful employees at S.L. Williamson Co., $256.41
» Free Union Extension Homemaker, $100
» The University of Virginia Women's Bridge Club, $65
» In loving memory of my sissy, Jamie McClure Wells, $100
» In loving memory of my Dad, M. Clifton McClure, $100
» In memory of my best buddies, Bill Jones and Ben Barlow, $100
» From Susan and Robert in memory of our friend and neighbor, Glo Baber, $100
» For G'mother and G'father A and Leslie Sue, $125
» Presley & Jocelyn Thach, $100
» In honor of Ruth and in memory of Don, $50
» Monte and Shane, $50
» Henry and Benjamin, $50
» Lucky, Duke and Wally, $50
» Anonymous, $500
» In memory of our son Chris and in honor of our daughter Stephanie from Leory and Pat Hamlett, $100
» Anonymous, $1,000
» In loving memory of Nannie and Ernest Wheeler by Julie and Don Wheeler, $100
» In loving memory of Mom, and our dear Gita, too. Jeff, Ali, Cole and Erin, $150
» In memory of our loved ones from Ray and Vernice, $100
Today’s total: $3,256.41
Running total: $67,253.13
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $107,746.87
