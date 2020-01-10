The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
Please mail contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» Charlottesville Lioness Lions Club, $50
» In loving memory of N.E. "Gene" Carpenter, $401.56
Today’s total: $451.56
Running total: $188,827.81
Goal: $175,000
Over goal by: $13,827.81
