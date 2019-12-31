Money collected by the Santa Fund, which is in its 125th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» In loving memory of Elisabeth Greenbaum, $100
» In memory of David Drucker and in honor of our kids, Dawn, Scott, Nick, Kendra and Kirstin, and grandkids, Nate, Sam, Ben and Jackson, $102.56
» The Fore family, $51.28
» Judith Gary, $153.84
» In memory of Anna May Cutitta, Isabel Gibson, Frances Lackey and Eva Mallory, $50
» Cathleen Keene, $25
» In honor of our granddaughters Mackenzie, Maggie and Violet, $76.92
» In memory of our parents, from Richard and Ying, $102.56
» From Nancy Maine, $50
» In loving memory of Les and Mable Marrs and B.B. and Giesela Haney, $100
» Anonymous, $100
» In memory of Melvin and Mary Davis, from their daughter Brenda, $25
» In honor of Lady Molson, Molly Pitcher, Whitney Houston, Dixie Belle and Molly Barberau, $150
» In memory of Bunny and Jim, $250
» Shashank Parekh, $102.56
» In honor of my four granddaughters, Sallie K. Park, $100
» In memory of Harriett Owens, Tommy and Ned Clausen, $50
» In memory of Dan Richard, from his family, $425
» Anonymous, $75
» To honor William Grosh, David Weiss, Seth Yarboro and Brent DeGeorge for their excellent patient care at UVa, $200
» In loving memory of Seth Schmidt, $200
» Nicholas and Wendy Seay, $150
» For the blessings of family and friends - the Shellards, $100
» Phillip and Anne Shiflett, $1,000
Today’s total: $3,739.72
Running total: $120,407.63
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $54,592.37
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.