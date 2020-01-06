The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» In memory of Captain Courage, Parker, Bella, Tipper, Hagar and Serendipity, from Mirage, Coffee, Latte, LT, Gus, Diamond, Stripey, Ginger, Quiz, Ellie, Glory, Honor, Reckless and Phaba, $102.56
» Duncan and Susan Campbell, $200
» In memory of Lori, $100
» In memory of Ginny and Bob German, $100
» In memory of Alex Wright and Bill and Eloise Craddock, from Judy Wright, $50
» Anonymous, $100
» Cathy Dillion-Dorsey and Dan Dorsey with gratitude for all those we love, $1,000
» In loving memory of Sarah Louise Massie, Julie and Allen Aldridge, Stanley and Frances Ferguson and Jeremiah James (JJ) Mawyer, $100
» In memory of Harold, Helen and Ronnie Leavel, $50
» In memory of loved ones, anonymous, $100
Today’s total: $1,902.56
Running total: $184,196.03
Goal: $175,000
Over goal by: $9,196.03
