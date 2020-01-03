Santa Fund logo 2019-20

The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, $2,430

» Harry A. Wright's Inc., $100

» In honor of Andrew, Tiff, Davis & Quinn, $100

» John Shannon, $85

» Edgar and Sheila Lawson, $100

» For the children, in memory of Mom and Dad, $102.56

» Frank & Linda Dukes, $51.28

» In memory of Margaret Walton, $205.12

Today’s total:$3,173.96

Running total: $178,904.51

Goal: $175,000

Over goal by: $3,904.51

