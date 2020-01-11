Santa Fund logo 2019-20

The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.

It is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in a partnership with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

Please mail contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» Anonymous, $25

» Graybill and Nancy Landis, $200

Today’s total: $225

Running total: $189,052.81

Goal: $175,000

Over goal by: $14,052.81

