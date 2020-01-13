Santa Fund logo 2019-20

Money collected by the Santa Fund, which is in its 125th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

Please mail contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» Penelope Crisp, $205.12

Today’s total: $205.12

Running total: $189,507.93

Goal: $175,000

Over goal by: $14,507.93

