Contributions to the Santa Fund are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» The McIntire Reunion Committee, $250

» In memory of my parents, Luther and Gertrude Glass, $25

» In memory of Bruce Hogan from his Farmington team, $50

» For my granddaughters Corinne, Tori, Natasha, Anika, from NaNa, $100

» In honor of Mary Beth Wiley and her work with patients, $75

» Heiner Family Fund, $1,000

» In memory of Jim Weatherford and in honor of Sam and Barbara Kellum, $35

Today’s total: $1,535

Running total: $4,685

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $170,315

