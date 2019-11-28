SantaFund logo 2019-20

The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with the United Way-Thomas Jefferson Area, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» Anonymous, $2,000.

» Carol & Jack Weber Fund, $1000.

» Bankers Insurance LLC employees, $150.

Today’s total: $3,150

Running total: $3,150

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $171,850

