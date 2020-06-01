An Albemarle County lawsuit appears to be the first in the state targeting Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring most people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.
Filed Monday, the suit argues that Northam's order contradicts a section of state code that makes it a felony to wear a mask except in certain circumstances.
The plaintiffs are WINA radio host Rob Schilling and Tobey Bouch, owner of Tobey’s Pawn Shop in Albemarle and Charlottesville.
The lawsuit — which, in addition to Northam, names as defendants state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley — seeks an injunction preventing the enforcement of the order.
Outside of Albemarle's General District Court, Matthew Hardin, a former Greene County commonwealth’s attorney who is representing the plaintiffs, spoke about the reasoning behind the legal action.
“It's very unfortunate because there's no legal authority for this, but it's even more unfortunate, because citizens of Virginia don't know what to do,” Hardin said, referring to Northam’s executive order. “There is a law on the books that has been there for decades that makes it a Class 6 felony to wear a mask that conceals your identity in public.”
Referring to a portion of the order, Hardin said that someone who does not comply could be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. This creates a conflicting legal situation, Hardin said, where Virginia residents are violating the law by wearing masks and by not wearing masks.
Masks also pose a safety risk for businesses, Hardin said, using Bouch as an example. Bouch, who was not present at the press conference, sells firearms, which, when masks are mandated, increases the risk of robberies at his stores, according to Hardin.
"Very few people say, outright, 'I'm wearing a mask to hide my identity,'" he said. "The Klan never announced they were wearing masks to hide their identity, but it's inherent in their behavior. And so courts have always inferred from other facts, whether your intention is to hide your identity or not."
Schilling, who is not a business owner, said he joined the lawsuit to hold Northam accountable and because he believes the health benefits of wearing a mask are dubious.
“I have been receiving, as a public person in the media, a number of inquiries from members of the public, from listeners to my show who have been concerned about where we can turn,” he said. “This looks like it's problematic legally; we're being asked to do something that may jeopardize our health, and so what are we to do?”
The code section that makes it a Class 6 felony to wear a mask does have some exceptions: wearing traditional holiday costumes; engaged in professions where protective masks are deemed necessary for the physical safety; engaged in a theatrical production or masquerade ball; or wearing a mask, hood or other device for medical reasons on the advice of a licensed physician.
The code also allows for masks to be worn after the declaration of a disaster or state of emergency by the governor in response to a public health emergency.
However, per the state code, an emergency declaration must expressly waive the exceptions section, define the masks appropriate for the emergency and provide for the duration of the section waiver. According to the complaint, Northam’s order does not meet this criteria.
The lawsuit follows others seeking to challenge and clarify the governor’s powers, according to Scott Goodman, an attorney in Central Virginia.
Goodman pointed to suits from gym owners in Culpeper and a gun range owner in Lynchburg who sought to overturn an executive order closing fitness centers and other businesses.
In the Culpeper case, a judge ruled that closing gyms during the coronavirus public health emergency is constitutional and denied a request for an injunction to lift the shutdown order.
However, in the Lynchburg case, a judge ruled that the law allowing Northam to declare a state of emergency gives him broad powers but also specifically prohibits him from limiting the right to bear arms.
“This is a very interesting lawsuit because it’s seeking to define just how far the governor’s executive powers stretch,” Goodman said. “The state has won one such lawsuit and lost another, and so there’s a lot at stake here.”
Goodman also pointed to the issue of enforcement, which has been placed on the shoulders of the Virginia Department of Health.
According to The Virginia Mercury, rather than a law enforcement officer issuing a criminal citation or making an arrest on the spot, health officials would need the courts to approve any enforcement actions.
Though enforced differently, the punishment for violating the executive order can still lead to fines or jail time.
Currently, the Albemarle lawsuit only has one business owner plaintiff, but Hardin said he expects to file more suits across the commonwealth.
Locally, the impact of the lawsuit remains unclear.
Susan Payne, spokeswoman for the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville, said that organization had no comment on the lawsuit but that businesses will continue to follow the order.
“As business owners, we will continue to follow the law and all necessary safety precautions,” she said.
Though the suit does not address the issue, many protesters of closures across the country have decried mandatory masks as being unconstitutional.
According to Richard Schragger, a University of Virginia professor who specializes in constitutional law, public health orders are generally valid.
“There is no individual constitutional right to refuse to wear masks indoors and no general constitutional right for businesses to operate without government restrictions that protect the health, safety and welfare of the community,” he said in an email. “Even if a right were implicated, such as a First or Second Amendment right, the government has a compelling interest in requiring mask wearing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.