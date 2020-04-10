A Scottsville man died Thursday in a two-car collision in on Route 761 Fluvanna County.
Clarence Frederick Eheart, 59, died at the scene after his 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
The driver of the truck was not wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
State police responded to the scene at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Eheart's motorcycle was traveling on Route 761 and was one mile east of Rock Lane when it crossed the center yellow line and struck the truck.
Eheart was wearing a helmet but didn't have a motorcycle license.
The crash remains under investigation.
