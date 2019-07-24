Scottsville and the Town of Orange are among the Virginia localities awarded $144,000 grants for main street projects by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Downtown Investment Grants were awarded to the towns of Altavista, Blackstone, Orange, and St. Paul, and the cities of Hopewell and Staunton, according to a news release. Six Commercial District Affiliate grants were awarded to the towns of, Scottsville, Pulaski, South Hill, and Bowling Green and the city of Radford. Applications from the towns of Ashland, Halifax, Lawrenceville, and South Boston, and the cities of Franklin and Petersburg have been awarded technical services to complete proposed projects.
Downtown Investment Grants (DIG), administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), are for design and economic vitality projects targeting areas of specific need in historic downtown neighborhoods located in designated Virginia Main Street communities.
These grants are available to designated Main Street organizations to accelerate the economic revitalization of their downtown districts by helping implement innovative strategies, plans, and programs that create an environment for increased private investment.
Commercial District Affiliate grants, administered by DHCD, are for projects targeting areas of specific need in historic commercial neighborhoods located in more than 90 Virginia Main Street affiliate communities.
These grants are available to communities and organizations to accelerate the economic revitalization of their downtown districts by helping build organizational capacity or fund design projects that create an environment for increased private investment.