Despite a tumultuous year, Scottsville Volunteer Rescue Squad Inc. was in the black the last fiscal year and has more than half a million dollars in cash assets.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted in April to dissolve the rescue squad, citing its continued struggle with volunteer retention, and later filed a petition for a temporary injunction and request for an emergency order to try to stop the organization from transferring its assets to another nonprofit, which was taken under advisement by the county’s circuit court.
According to a document showing budgeted and actual expenses submitted to the court, the rescue squad received less funding than budgeted during the last 11 months, but still came out with $30,373.66 in net income between July 2018 and May.
A cash basis balance sheet as of June 25 showed the rescue squad has $533,941.36 in assets.
The petition was filed by the county after the squad board’s chair, John Waits, told The Daily Progress that the squad has a “substantial amount of private donations” and the board was moving the funds and land ownership to a different 501©(3) “to make sure that both of those assets serve the southern part of the county going forward.”
“The county will not get those funds, nor will they get the land,” Waits said at the time.
The real property deed, which was filed with the county’s petition, states that if the SVRS is dissolved, “the entire fee simple interest conveyed herein shall automatically vest by operation of law to the County of Albemarle.”
According to the squad’s articles of incorporation, obtained by the Progress from the State Corporation Commission, once the squad is dissolved, and after paying liabilities, the additional assets are supposed to go to one or more 501©(3) organizations “operated exclusively for charitable, educational, religious or scientific purposes ... as the board of directors shall determine.”
Then, any assets not disposed are to be transferred by the county’s circuit court “exclusively for such purposes or to such organization or organizations, as said court shall determine, which are organized and operated exclusively for exempt purposes.”
While the requests are under advisement, Judge Cheryl Higgins granted the county temporary possession and use of the rescue station property, as well as personal property at the station.
The order states that the rescue squad cannot use or transfer funds from accounts, except to pay legitimate business expenses, including attorneys’ fees.
With the order, the SVRS was required to provide a full accounting of its assets and accounts to the court within 60 days.
The document that compares the budget with the actual amounts spent is separated into an Albemarle County Fire Rescue budget and an SVRS budget.
Albemarle gave the rescue squad $117,358.50, and the SVRS spent $91,115.99. Originally, $156,748 was budgeted for the squad, according to the documents filed in court and the county’s budget documents.
The SVRS received an additional $36,702.68 from donations, fund drive activities, banquet room rentals and Fluvanna County, according to the documents. The separate SVRS expenses totaled $32,571.53.
A cash basis financial report prepared by Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates showed that the SVRS began fiscal year 2018 with $513,917 in net assets and ended the year with $508,971 in net assets.
On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors discussed the lawsuit during a closed session but did not comment on it publicly.