Mark Warner

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS FILE

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner holds a discussion on health-care legislation at the University of Virginia Medical Center last year.

 Andrew Shurtleff/Daily Progress File

Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., will speak at Piedmont Virginia Community College’s commencement ceremony in May.

Warner will be the featured speaker for the college’s 47th commencement ceremony, according to a news release.

He is a former governor and was first elected to the Senate in 2008.

The ceremony will occur at 6 p.m. May 14 at John Paul Jones Arena.

