Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., will speak at Piedmont Virginia Community College’s commencement ceremony in May.
Warner will be the featured speaker for the college’s 47th commencement ceremony, according to a news release.
He is a former governor and was first elected to the Senate in 2008.
The ceremony will occur at 6 p.m. May 14 at John Paul Jones Arena.
