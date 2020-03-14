As of Saturday, those ages 12 and under are not permitted to visit patients at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
No end date was mentioned in a news release announcing the visitation policy update.
This is in addition to a policy introduced earlier in the week that limits the number of visitors for patients in hospitals, emergency departments and outpatient settings to two.
Friends and family are encouraged to stay in touch with patients via video options, telephone or email rather than in-person contact in an effort to reduce potential virus exposure for patients and others.
Adjustments can be made for end-of-life situations when families want to gather at their loved one's bedside, according to the release.
