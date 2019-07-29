A national backlog of the preferred shingles vaccine for older adults continues to affect Central Virginia.
Local pharmacies report months-long waitlists to receive Shingrix, the two-dose vaccine that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017 to prevent the painful skin rash and nerve pain caused by a reawakening of the dormant chickenpox virus.
In the Thomas Jefferson Health District, 12 people are on a departmental waitlist to receive Shingrix at departmental-subsidized clinics and federal health centers, according to a spokeswoman. The University of Virginia Medical Center’s waitlist is 106 patients.
“The backlog is a result of an increased demand for shingles vaccine due to the recommended preference for Shingrix,” said Marshall Vogt, the division epidemiologist at the state Department of Health, who said the problem persists statewide.
Shingrix is manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline. The company wrote on its website that it would ramp up distribution of the vaccine in 2019, and has reported a 181% increase in doses distributed between January and May of 2019 compared with the same time period in 2018.
The relatively new vaccine is in such high demand because it is more effective than its competitor, Zostavax, according to separate clinical trials.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider Shingrix the preferred vaccine — it prevents painful shingles in more older adults and cuts the risk of postherpetic neuralgia significantly. Zostavax, which is administered in a single dose, has lower rates of effectiveness.
Demand for Shingrix still exceeds supply, but GlaxoSmithKline said that it was releasing enough vaccines to ensure people would receive both doses.
Patients should make an appointment to get the second dose at the time they receive their first shot. Vaccine providers should keep a list of people who need another appointment and should give them priority.
If a second dose is not available within the CDC’s recommended two- to six-month interval, though, it should be taken as soon as it does become available.
To check whether a certain pharmacy carries a vaccine, the CDC and GlaxoSmithKline both offer search tools.
Vogt said he believes the backlog will level out by the end of the year.