Georgetown Road will be closed through the Friday evening commute after a sinkhole was discovered mid-morning, according to a release from VDOT. The sinkhole was apparently caused by a damaged pipe, the release said.
Crews will need to dig up the road to access the pipe, causing the delay. There is no estimate of when the road will reopen, the release said.
The closure affects Georgetown Road between Court Place and Hydraulic Road. VDOT advised residents of the nearby apartments to access their residences from Hydraulic Road.