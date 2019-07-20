AFTON -- The fifth annual SK8 Nelson Festival was held Saturday afternoon and evening at the Rockfish Valley Community Center. Proceeds from the festival, which also featured live music, will benefit SK8 Nelson's maintenance and liability expenses.
Skateboarders battle heat at Nelson festival
The Daily Progress staff
