SK8 Nelson

Teak Edwards, from Richmond, jumps over a stack of skateboards during the fifth annual SK8 Nelson Festival at the Rockfish Valley Community Center on Saturday. The event, held as a fundraiser for SK8 Nelson's maintenance and liability expenses, attracts skaters from all over Central Virginia.

 ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS

AFTON -- The fifth annual SK8 Nelson Festival was held Saturday afternoon and evening at the Rockfish Valley Community Center. Proceeds from the festival, which also featured live music, will benefit SK8 Nelson's maintenance and liability expenses.

