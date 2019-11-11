A lawsuit filed by skill machine manufacturers against Charlottesville's commonwealth’s attorney has been moved to U.S. District Court.
The lawsuit in question was filed in June by skill machine manufacturers Queen of Virginia, POM of Virginia and Miele Manufacturing, who sued city Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania in his official capacity.
The manufacturers argue that their gaming machines are legal under state code and that Platania’s June decision to ban the machines in Charlottesville had hurt their standing within the state and violated their constitutional rights.
Though the lawsuit initially was filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court, because the manufacturers are arguing the decision violates their 14th Amendment rights, Platania argued the case should be moved to federal court, a request that was granted recently.
Skill machines have been in Virginia for about two years, and Charlottesville is the first locality to question their legality. Despite the statewide proliferation of the machines, their legality in Virginia has not been settled.
Though the skill machines bear many visual and practical similarities to slot machines, which are illegal in Virginia, the plaintiffs claim the machines are legal because winning is not based entirely on chance. This “skill” factor allows the machines to fit within the narrow state gambling code, they argue.
The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to allow them to continue operating the machines in Charlottesville, as well as declaratory judgments that the machines do not constitute gambling and unspecified financial relief for harm that they claim the decision has caused them.
Platania’s response, filed last month via counsel, argued in part that he has state sovereign and absolute immunity because he is operating in his official capacity.
“Despite the name, plaintiffs’ games have aspects similar to slot machines that allow players to insert and either win or lose money. As such, Platania determined that probable cause exists that plaintiffs’ games may be gambling which violated [state code],” the special plea of immunity reads.
Also according to Platania’s filing, plaintiffs would only have constitutional standing if the criminal statutes were applied to them. The filing additionally states that it has been “well-settled: that gambling is not a constitutionally protected right."
Queen of Virginia removed its machines in July while the court considered the issue. At the time, Queen of Virginia spokesman Joel Rubin told The Daily Progress, “We are confident that Queen of Virginia skill amusement devices are legal games of predominant skill as they have been ruled in other states.”
In their complaint, the plaintiffs argue that the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control did not find the machines to be a violation of state code, and presented a 2017 letter from the agency.
However, in that letter, the department clarifies that its determination only applies to ABC law enforcement.
“I would like to stress that this determination is limited to the aforementioned circumstances and impacts only administrative charges that may be initiated by Virginia ABC,” wrote Thomas Kirby, then deputy chief of Virginia ABC. “This decision is obviously not binding on the multitude of other agencies or elected officials that may have jurisdiction in this arena and reach a different conclusion than cited above.”
Similarly, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office has said that because illegal gambling is a criminal violation, it is up to a local commonwealth’s attorney to determine whether an activity or machine constitutes illegal gambling.
Last month, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Virginia Lottery Director Kevin Hall told legislators in September that the agency expects to lose about $140 million a year in sales revenue and $40 million in annual profit because of competition from Queen of Virginia and other skill machine companies that are installing their machines in businesses that in many cases also sell lottery tickets.
Queen of Virginia officials say they also are alarmed by the trend, which they blame on an estimated 4,800 allegedly illegal gaming machines in businesses across the state.
Legislation is expected to be filed this upcoming session to address skill machines, but could be rendered moot if the General Assembly decides to legalize casino gambling.
No hearing dates have been set in the federal lawsuit, but according to an unopposed motion to establish a briefing order, counsel on behalf of Platania is expected to file a brief in support of his qualified immunity argument on or by Wednesday.
