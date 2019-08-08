This morning, Virginia State Police were alerted to a small, private plane that was in distress, needing to make an emergency landing.
The aircraft landed on property off of Plank Road. The plane overturned and the pilot suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was the only one on the aircraft at the time of its emergency landing.
VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller said that the incident is under investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are being notified.
This is a developing story and will be updated.