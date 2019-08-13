All aquatics operations, services and locker rooms at the Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center will be unavailable starting Sunday for annual maintenance.
The maintenance will last through Aug. 30.
Pools and locker rooms will re-open at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 31.
Swim lessons, aquatic classes, recreational and lap swim will be available at Crow Pool, 1700 Rose Hill Drive, next to Walker Upper Elementary School.
The Fitness Center at Smith will remain open and operate its normal daily schedule during the aquatic maintenance closing.